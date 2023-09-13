Cape & Islands under Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch; Lee expected to pass at least 150 miles East

(HYANNIS) – Hurricane Lee continued to move north on Thursday afternoon, passing to the west of Bermuda with a track that would take it at least 150 miles east of Cape Cod as a weakening Category 1 storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee’s potential landfall as a tropical storm would happen Saturday evening over Nova Scotia or extreme eastern Maine. By early Thursday afternoon, forecasters said the peak wind had dropped to 100 mph as Lee was experiencing increased vertical shear, which would help to slowly weaken the storm.

Air Force hurricane hunters reported that an eye was no longer present, but the storm continues to have deep convection around the eastern and northern portions of the circulation. Lee has also picked up speed Thursday afternoon, moving at 12 knots. The current track has Lee moving north and the northeastward before it makes a slight bend to the west in the Gulf of Maine and then continue east into Canada and the northern Atlantic.

Cape Cod and the Islands can expect wind and rain to move into the area late Friday and continue through Saturday. Rain would be heavy at times on Friday night with wind out of the north at 24 to 34 mph. Showers will continue on Saturday, heavy at times, with northwest winds 32 to 36 mph with gusts at high as 55 mph. More showers are expected Saturday night with a west wind lessening to 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high at 38 mph.

East facing beaches on Cape Cod and beaches along Cape Cod Bay will likely see the most storm surge and erosion during the storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Watches are in effect for the region.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with a high near 76.

..TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR CAPE COD, MARTHA'S VINEYARD, AND NANTUCKET... ...DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENT CONDITIONS AFFECTING MUCH OF THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...30.4N 68.3W ABOUT 245 MI...395 KM WSW OF BERMUDA ABOUT 750 MI...1210 KM S OF NANTUCKET MASSACHUSETTS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...90 MPH...150 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...956 MB...28.23 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of Massachusetts from Woods Hole to Hull, including Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * Stonington, Maine to the U.S./Canada border * New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island * Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Bermuda * Massachusetts coast from Woods Hole to Hull * Martha's Vineyard * Nantucket A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Woods Hole Massachusetts * Block Island * North of Hull Massachusetts to Stonington Maine * New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence * Nova Scotia west coast from north of Digby to Fort Lawrence * Nova Scotia southeast coast from north of Medway Harbour to Porter's Lake A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Cape Cod Bay * Nantucket

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39

to 57 mph

– PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm

force.

– PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be

underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

– ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind

becomes hazardous.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or

uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees

are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown

over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within

urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving

conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

– No storm surge inundation forecast

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm

surge flooding

– PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.

Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip

currents are possible.

– PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding

are needed.

– ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor

forecasts.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally

higher amounts

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for

localized flooding rain

– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

localized flooding from heavy rain.

– PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

– ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become

swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

– PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms

with gusty winds may still occur.

– PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect

against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest

tornado situation.

– ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

