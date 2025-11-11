CAPE COD – All of us at Cape Wide News would like to thank the men and women who have worn the uniform for our nation. Freedom is not free and we owe you a debt of gratitude on this Veterans Day.
Cape Wide News thanks those who have worn the uniform
November 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
