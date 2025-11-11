You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Wide News thanks those who have worn the uniform

Cape Wide News thanks those who have worn the uniform

November 11, 2025


CAPE COD – All of us at Cape Wide News would like to thank the men and women who have worn the uniform for our nation. Freedom is not free and we owe you a debt of gratitude on this Veterans Day.

