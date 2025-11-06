You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car and dump truck collide on Route 132 in Barnstable

Car and dump truck collide on Route 132 in Barnstable

November 6, 2025

BARNATABLE – A car and a small dump truck collided in Barnstable about 3 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Attuck’s Lane. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic delays were likely in the area. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

