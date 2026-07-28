SANDWICH – A car and a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) bus collided in Sandwich about 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Tupper Road. One person was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital, several others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Car collides with CCRTA bus sending one person to hospital
July 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich