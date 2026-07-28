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Car collides with CCRTA bus sending one person to hospital

July 28, 2026

SANDWICH – A car and a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) bus collided in Sandwich about 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Tupper Road. One person was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital, several others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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