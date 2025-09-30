New details: Bourne Police say both motorcycles that collided with car should not have been on the road

BOURNE – A car reportedly collided with two motorcycles in Bourne sometime after 8 PM Monday. The crash happened on Barlow’s Landing Road at County Road. Both riders were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Update from Bourne Police: At approximately 08:11 PM, Bourne Police and Bourne Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of County Rd and Barlow’s Landing Rd for a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles. Upon arrival, Officers discovered two motorcycles down in the roadway next to a gray Mazda SUV.

Officers determined that the Mazda SUV had been heading WB on Barlow’s Landing Rd and was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Barlow’s Landing Rd and County Rd. Three motorcycles were traveling together NB on County Rd. As the motorcycles approached the intersection of County Rd and Barlow’s Landing Rd, the first motorcycle, a blue Suzuki GSX-R750 operated by a 31 year old male from Wareham, left the roadway, drove through the grass median and struck the Mazda on the driver’s side. The second motorcycle, a black Suzuki GSX-R600 operated by a 16 year old male from Rochester, was traveling directly behind the first motorcycle. The second motorcycle was unable to stop in time and struck the first motorcycle after it struck the Mazda. A third motorcyclist who had been traveling behind the other two motorcycles, was able to stop and remained on scene as a witness.

The operators of both motorcycles involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals by Bourne FD for evaluation of possible minor injuries. The occupants of the Mazda were not injured. Both motorcycles were towed from the scene and the Mazda was able to drive away under its own power.

The operator of the blue Suzuki GSX-R700 had a suspended license, and the plates did not belong to the motorcycle. The operator is being charged with operating after suspension, attaching plates, operating uninsured MV, operating unregistered MV, & failure to stay in marked lanes.

The operator of the black Suzuki GSX-R600 only had a learners permit and is being charged with unlicensed operation due to operating after sunset (learners permits only allow motorcycle operation between sunrise and sunset).