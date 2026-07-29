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Car crashes into CVS in Marstons Mills

July 29, 2026

MARSTONS MILLS – A car struck the CVS/Pharmacy on Putnam Avenue at Route 28 about 10:10 AM Wednesday. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the store was injured. A building inspector was called to check what was described as moderate damage. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

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