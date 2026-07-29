MARSTONS MILLS – A car struck the CVS/Pharmacy on Putnam Avenue at Route 28 about 10:10 AM Wednesday. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the store was injured. A building inspector was called to check what was described as moderate damage. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
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Car crashes into CVS in Marstons Mills
July 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Marstons Mills