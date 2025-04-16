Car crashes into electrical box knocking out power in Bourne



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Tuesday at approximately 5:44 PM, Bourne Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 58 Mirasol Drive for reports of a single car, motor vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle had run off the road and struck an electrical box, causing power outages in the area. It was reported that the involved vehicle, a blue Jeep Wrangler, had left the scene.

Responding Bourne Police Officers canvassed the area for the Jeep, based upon the description provided by witnesses on scene. While searching the area, the operator of the Jeep, a 47-year-old man from Bourne, approached an Officer on foot. Officers believed the operator to be suffering from an emergency medical condition and Bourne Rescue responded to evaluate. The operator was treated, on scene, by Bourne Rescue. The operator was not injured due to the crash and not transported to the hospital. Through the on-scene investigation, it was determined that the incident was not related to a criminal matter.

Eversource Crews are working diligently to restore power to the area and estimate power to be restored tonight at approximately 10:30 P.M.