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Car crashes into Falmouth home

May 22, 2026

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a home in Falmouth about 8 PM Friday. Firefighters responded to Charles Lane to find the vehicle into a wall. The drive was extricated and evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

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