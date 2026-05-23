FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a home in Falmouth about 8 PM Friday. Firefighters responded to Charles Lane to find the vehicle into a wall. The drive was extricated and evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
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Car crashes into Falmouth home
May 22, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth