MASHPEE – A car struck a building at 29 Echo Road in Mashpee shortly after 7 PM Monday. The location is the Triple M Cannabis Dispensary. No injuries were reported but a building inspector was called as the vehicle did cause intrusion damage to the structure. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into Mashpee cannabis dispensary building
September 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable’s Annual Community Safety Day returns on Wednesday
- Lottery being held for two Mid-Cape apartments
- Falmouth town officials respond after 18-year-old accused of planning school shooting
- Falmouth to host community forum on proposed police station replacement
- Oil spill response exercise to take place in Marstons Mills on Tuesday
- Parking restrictions for Sandy Neck Beach project starting September 22nd
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes raises $78k for housing
- State lawmakers back Cape Cod real estate fee
- Comcast offering free flags to honor Cape’s military community
- Sen. Fernandes testifies in support of restoring commuter rail to Buzzards Bay
- Love Live Local Fest returns to Aselton Park
- New farming space called “The Patch” opens in Falmouth
- State grant helping Dennis and other Cape Cod towns prepare for extreme weather