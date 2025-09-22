You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Mashpee cannabis dispensary building

Car crashes into Mashpee cannabis dispensary building

September 22, 2025

MASHPEE – A car struck a building at 29 Echo Road in Mashpee shortly after 7 PM Monday. The location is the Triple M Cannabis Dispensary. No injuries were reported but a building inspector was called as the vehicle did cause intrusion damage to the structure. Further details were not immediately available.

