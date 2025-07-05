You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into swimming pool in Harwich Port

Car crashes into swimming pool in Harwich Port

July 5, 2025


HARWICH PORT – A car crashed into a swimming pool in Harwich Port about 10 AM Saturday. The incident happened on Snow Inn Road. The driver of the Range Rover was able to escape the vehicle and was evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 