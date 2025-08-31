You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into tree in Bourne

Car crashes into tree in Bourne

August 31, 2025

BOURNE – A vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 28 in Bourne around 5:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened on the MacArthur Blvd. section of Route 28 between the State Police and Otis Rotaries. The driver was extricated and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 