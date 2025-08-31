BOURNE – A vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 28 in Bourne around 5:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened on the MacArthur Blvd. section of Route 28 between the State Police and Otis Rotaries. The driver was extricated and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into tree in Bourne
August 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- More West Nile Virus positive mosquitos detected in Falmouth
- LISTEN: Seaside Le Mans F1 race returns to raise money for cancer, child hunger and more
- LISTEN: Labor Day travel forecast with AAA Northeast
- Sunday marks International Overdose Awareness Day
- Behavioral Health Network’s new tools with Gretchen Schwelm
- Environmental protest group to assemble on Bourne Bridge on Friday
- DA identifies man found dead by Provincetown Airport
- Special town meeting in Bourne to address proposed MBTA Communities Act housing district
- The invasive spotted lanternfly is spreading in Massachusetts
- CVS Paying Settlement To Resolve MassHealth Drug Prices Lawsuit
- Town Hall parking lot restrictions going into effect for Hyannis Library project
- “Quiet crisis”: Losses in nature driving long-term Massachusetts conservation goals
- Rabies vaccine distribution begins in September