SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich about 11 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Great Hill Road near Settlers Path. The driver of the Nissan Altima was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was left dangling in the roadway. Local power outages were reported in the area. Great Hill Road was likely to remain closed for an extended time. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into utility pole in Sandwich
March 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
