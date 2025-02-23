You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into woods on Route 6 in West Barnstable

February 22, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. A car went into the wood line westbound just before the weigh station shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday evening. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

