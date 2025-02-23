WEST BARNSTABLE – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable. A car went into the wood line westbound just before the weigh station shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday evening. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into woods on Route 6 in West Barnstable
February 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Upper Cape Tech Going to State Drama Festival with “The Yellow Boat”
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Mental Health Cuts Impact with Social Worker Alan Burt
- State Loan Program Change Could Harm Town Water Projects, Says Association to Preserve Cape Cod
- Exception Made for Seasonal National Park Employees in Federal Hiring Freeze
- State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam
- Steamship Authority Calling on Army Corps to Dredge Hyannis Amid Sand Damage to Vessels
- Barnstable County Housing Survey Out Now
- Inspector General Completes Review Of Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Monomoy School District Receives International Award For Video Project
- LISTEN: Cape and Islands DA Joins Push Against Pocasset Health Center Closure
- Steamship Authority Investigating Speed Issue in New Vessels
- What is Island Pickle, the Indoor Pickleball Facility Going Before the Town This Week?
- Truro Town Manager Stepping Down