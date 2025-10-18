You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car, dump truck collide in Hyannis

Car, dump truck collide in Hyannis

October 18, 2025

HYANNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a dump truck in Hyannis Saturday evening at the intersection of South Street and High School Road. Despite the damage from the “t-bone” type crash, no injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

