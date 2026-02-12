ORLEANS – A fully involved car fire caused traffic delays on Route in Orleans. The fire was reported by the Rock Harbor Road overpass between the Route 6A exit and the Eastham rotary shortly before 5 PM Thursday. There were no reports on injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames but residual delays were likely for a time.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire causes delays on Route 6 in Orleans
Car fire causes delays on Route 6 in Orleans
February 12, 2026
