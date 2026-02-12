You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire causes delays on Route 6 in Orleans

Car fire causes delays on Route 6 in Orleans

February 12, 2026

TBagg via Signal News Network/CWN

ORLEANS – A fully involved car fire caused traffic delays on Route in Orleans. The fire was reported by the Rock Harbor Road overpass between the Route 6A exit and the Eastham rotary shortly before 5 PM Thursday. There were no reports on injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames but residual delays were likely for a time.

