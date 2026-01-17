You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car hits house in Sandwich

January 16, 2026

SANDWICH – A car reportedly struck a house in Sandwich about 8 PM Friday. The incident happened on Woodridge Road. No serious injuries were reported. National Grid was called to check a possible gas leak and a building inspector was called to check the extent of damage. Further details were not immediately available.

