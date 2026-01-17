SANDWICH – A car reportedly struck a house in Sandwich about 8 PM Friday. The incident happened on Woodridge Road. No serious injuries were reported. National Grid was called to check a possible gas leak and a building inspector was called to check the extent of damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Car hits house in Sandwich
January 16, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- LISTEN: Barnstable Sheriff’s addiction program federal funding reinstated
- Barnstable Sheriff among federal agencies losing funding
- Town of Barnstable has moved to a new web address
- State holding hearings on possibly easing hunting restrictions
- Public invited to immigration discussion in Falmouth
- Offshore wind developer prevails in court as Trump says the U.S. “will not approve any windmills”
- WATCH: Boathouse used for celebrated Coast Guard rescue operation goes through Cape Cod Canal
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy carrying out another Sea Term with new training vessel
- 33 right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay, vessel restrictions in effect
- Driver cited after pedestrian struck in Bourne
- Molly Demeulenaere to step down as Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts
- Sheriff’s Office continues to offer youth mentorship program during February break