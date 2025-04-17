FALMOUTH – It was a close call after a vehicle jumped a curb in Falmouth early Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). The extent of any injuries was not immediately clear. Further details were not immediately available.
Car jumps curb in Falmouth
April 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
