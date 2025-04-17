You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car jumps curb in Falmouth

April 17, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – It was a close call after a vehicle jumped a curb in Falmouth early Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). The extent of any injuries was not immediately clear. Further details were not immediately available.

