Car, Peter Pan bus collide in West Barnstable

November 14, 2025



WEST BARNSTABLE – A Honda Civic coupe and a Peter Pan bus collided in West Barnstable sometime after 1 PM Friday. The collision happened on the ramp from Route 6 eastbound to Route 132. No passengers were on the bus and the drivers appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

