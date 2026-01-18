You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car snaps utility pole in Mashpee

Car snaps utility pole in Mashpee

January 18, 2026

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEE – A car snapped a utility pole in Mashpee about 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Red Brook Road by Mashpee Fire Station #2. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash which has Red Brook Road closed in that area.

