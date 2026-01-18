MASHPEE – A car snapped a utility pole in Mashpee about 4 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Red Brook Road by Mashpee Fire Station #2. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash which has Red Brook Road closed in that area.
Car snaps utility pole in Mashpee
January 18, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
