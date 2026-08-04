BARNSTABLE – A car struck a building in Barnstable sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened in the complex at 270 Communications Way. The driver of a Nissan Altima was evaluated by EMTs and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
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Car strikes building in Barnstable
August 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable