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Car strikes building in Barnstable

August 4, 2026

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A car struck a building in Barnstable sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened in the complex at 270 Communications Way. The driver of a Nissan Altima was evaluated by EMTs and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

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