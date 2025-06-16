Updated: Car strikes building in Centerville

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CENTERVILLE – A car struck the Bancroft Brothers Barbershop at the Centerville Shopping Center on Falmouth Road early Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

From C-O-M-M fire: At approximately 1:04 PM on Monday, June 16, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle into a building at the Centerville Shopping Center.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-occupant vehicle had accidentally struck the front of a commercial building, causing minor structural damage. The driver was evaluated on scene and declined transport to the hospital.

The Barnstable Police Department and the Town of Barnstable Building Inspector also responded. There were no additional injuries reported.

The incident appears to have been accidental. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.