Video report: Car strikes cinema building in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into the Entertainment Cinemas building off Route 134 in Dennis around 5:30 PM Sunday. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. No one else was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Dennis Police report that the Entertainment Cinemas in Patriot Square will be closed for the remainder of the evening as a vehicle crashed into the front of the building causing structural damage that needs to be inspected.



de040923 Dennis cinema crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.