Car strikes Dunkin’ in Brewster

January 30, 2026

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

BREWSTER – A car struck the Dunkin’ on Lower Road in Brewster. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 AM Friday. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

