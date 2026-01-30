BREWSTER – A car struck the Dunkin’ on Lower Road in Brewster. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 AM Friday. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes Dunkin’ in Brewster
January 30, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
