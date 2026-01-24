WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck the garage of a residence in West Banrstable Saturday morning. Rescuers responded to Carlson Lane about 9 AM. The driver was evaluated but declined transport to the hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes garage in West Barnstable
January 24, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
