Car strikes garage in West Barnstable

January 24, 2026

WEST BARNSTABLE – A car struck the garage of a residence in West Banrstable Saturday morning. Rescuers responded to Carlson Lane about 9 AM. The driver was evaluated but declined transport to the hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

