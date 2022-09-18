FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car strikes house in Falmouth
September 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
