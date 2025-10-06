You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes market building in Hyannis

Car strikes market building in Hyannis

October 6, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A car struck the Food Market International at 163 Barnstable Road about 6:45 PM Monday. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

