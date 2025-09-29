ORLEANS – A car struck a utility pole in Orleans about 9 PM Sunday. The crash happened by Friend’s Market. Main Street was closed between Brewster Cross Road and Route 28. No serious injuries were reported but firefighters mitigated a small fluid spill. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.
Car strikes utility pole closing Main Street in Orleans
September 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
