You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole closing Main Street in Orleans

Car strikes utility pole closing Main Street in Orleans

September 28, 2025

ORLEANS – A car struck a utility pole in Orleans about 9 PM Sunday. The crash happened by Friend’s Market. Main Street was closed between Brewster Cross Road and Route 28. No serious injuries were reported but firefighters mitigated a small fluid spill. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 