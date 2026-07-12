You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole, ends up partially in marsh in Falmouth

Car strikes utility pole, ends up partially in marsh in Falmouth

July 11, 2026

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole before ending up partially in a marsh. The crash happened sometime after 10:30 PM on Thomas B. Landers Road near Geggatt Rd. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 