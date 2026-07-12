FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole before ending up partially in a marsh. The crash happened sometime after 10:30 PM on Thomas B. Landers Road near Geggatt Rd. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole, ends up partially in marsh in Falmouth
Car strikes utility pole, ends up partially in marsh in Falmouth
July 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Falmouth