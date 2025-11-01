You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Hyannis

Car strikes utility pole in Hyannis

November 1, 2025

HYANNIS – A car struck a utility pole on Winter Street in Hyannis shortly before 1 AM Saturday. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The street was closed overnight while utility crews replaced the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

