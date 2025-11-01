HYANNIS – A car struck a utility pole on Winter Street in Hyannis shortly before 1 AM Saturday. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The street was closed overnight while utility crews replaced the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car strikes utility pole in Hyannis
November 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
