DENNIS – A car and a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus collided head-on in Dennis Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM on Main Street (Route 28 between School Street and Riverway. Two people in the car were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. One person on the bus was evaluated. Route 28 was completely closed in the area until the vehicles could be towed. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Car, transit bus collide head-on in Dennis
November 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth receives letter clarifying state agency’s views on site of proposed police station
- High winds could cause outages, ferry service interruptions Tuesday
- Bourne has banned sales of the drug Kratom
- Lawmakers want easier application process for Cape towns seeking Seasonal Communities Designation
- Ruling made to keep funding SNAP past November 1st deadline
- Lobster population falls off New England, leading regulators to declare overfishing
- Paving work to begin Monday on Ocean Street
- Strong winds to hit Cape, ferry services may be impacted
- LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms
- Proposed wind project south of Islands halted
- Wastewater project approved to clean up Mashpee Wakeby Pond
- Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting info session in Eastham
- Cape Cod Community College receives grant for medical specialist training