You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Car, transit bus collide head-on in Dennis

Video: Car, transit bus collide head-on in Dennis

November 4, 2025


DENNIS – A car and a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus collided head-on in Dennis Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM on Main Street (Route 28 between School Street and Riverway. Two people in the car were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. One person on the bus was evaluated. Route 28 was completely closed in the area until the vehicles could be towed. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 