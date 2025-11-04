Video: Car, transit bus collide head-on in Dennis



DENNIS – A car and a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus collided head-on in Dennis Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM on Main Street (Route 28 between School Street and Riverway. Two people in the car were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. One person on the bus was evaluated. Route 28 was completely closed in the area until the vehicles could be towed. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.



Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN