New overnight: Car vs pole crash in Brewster seriously injures driver, closes Route 137 and knocks out power

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that Route 137 is closed between Millstone Road and Snow Road as a result of a motor vehicle crash. A utility pole has been struck near Villages Drive resulting in power loss in the area. (Eversource reports about 325 customers with out power).

CWN has learned the crash happened about 1 AM when a small dump truck struck the pole and rolled on its side. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not available due to weather. The driver was extricated and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.