Car vs pole crash closes section of East Falmouth Highway

August 17, 2023

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report a motor vehicle crash in the area of East Falmouth Hwy and Fresh Pond Rd. East Falmouth Hwy is currently closed from Fresh Pond Rd. to Central Ave. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. No serious injuries were reported.

