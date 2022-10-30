Car vs pole crash knocks out power to 1,100 Eversource customers in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to about 1,100 Eversource customers late Saturday evening. The crash happened around 11:15 PM on Route 6A by Manor Drive. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escape serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Eversource line crews were enroute to replace the pole. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Route 6A between Old County and Quaker Meetinghouse Roads.