Car wash fundraiser to support Barnstable High School seniors set for Sunday

(HYANNIS, MA) – The Barnstable High School Class of 2021 will be raising money for end-of-the-year activities Sunday in Hyannis.

Students will be holding a Car Wash Fundraiser Sunday from 10am to 2pm at Steve and Sue’s Par-tee Freeze at 455 West Main Street in Hyannis.

It’s been a difficult year for all students, but especially seniors who have missed out on moments that define a high school career, including homecoming, sporting events, enjoying their last year together as a class, and more.

The class officers and students, together with several parents have organized a Car Wash Fundraiser to raise money to give them a few Covid-safe events.

Event possibilities in the works include an ice cream and mini-golf day at Steve and Sue’s Par-tee Freeze, morning donuts and coffee in the café, and class t-shirts.

Organizers of Sunday’s car wash are hoping to give seniors something more to remember about their senior year than the pandemic.

To get your car washed and make a donation, just show up anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while supporting the Class of 2021.

They will also be accepting cash donations if your car is not in need of being washed.