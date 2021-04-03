Cause of liquor store fire in Onset under investigation

ONSET, MA – On Thursday at approximately 11:51 PM, the Onset Fire Department received notification from Wareham Police that they had received a security alarm for 3021 Cranberry Highway, The Liquor Locker and that officers arrived to find what appeared to be a smoke condition inside the business, which was closed at the time of the incident. A First Alarm assignment was dispatched summoning all department personnel, including Deputy Fire Chief Howard L. Andersen and Acting Chief of Department Jeffrey R. Osswald.

Chief Osswald arrived first and found a heavy smoke condition in the single story commercial structure. A Working Fire Assignment was transmitted on the orders of Chief Osswald, bringing additional units to the scene. Companies gained access and quickly extinguished a fire in a room to the rear of the building. It took approximately 30 firefighters 45 minutes to bring the fire under control as personnel continued the process of completing extinguishment. Damage to the building was moderate, however the business suffered a significant loss of their inventory. Units remained on scene for approximately 3 hours to ensure no fire hazard remained and perform a cause and origin investigation. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No injuries were sustained by any civilians or fire service personnel.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Wareham and Bourne Fire Departments, along with Wareham EMS, Wareham Police, Wareham Board of Health and Wareham Inspectional Services.

Any questions may be directed to Acting Chief of Department Osswald at (508) 295-2122 during normal business hours.