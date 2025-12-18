You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cement mixer gets caught in power lines in Centerville

Cement mixer gets caught in power lines in Centerville

December 18, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A cement mixer reportedly got entangled in primary power lines in Centerville. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Thursday on Old Farm Road off Phinneys Lane. The driver was not injured but had to wait for Eversource to cut power. Further details were not immediately available.

