CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Centerville. The collision happened just before 5 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Five Corners Road. At least two people were evaluated for injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic while the scene was worked.
Centerville crash leaves vehicle on its roof
October 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
