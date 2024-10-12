You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Centerville crash leaves vehicle on its roof

Centerville crash leaves vehicle on its roof

October 12, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Centerville. The collision happened just before 5 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Five Corners Road. At least two people were evaluated for injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic while the scene was worked.

