Centerville man facing child pornography charges

CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: During the month of January 2025 the Barnstable Police Department were made aware that 45 year old Sean Dwyer of Centerville, MA was in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (Child Pornography). An investigation was conducted by Barnstable Police Detectives and Patrol Officers into the allegations. On January 28, 2025 Barnstable Officers, with the assistance of members from the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, executed a search warrant on Dwyer’s residence in Centerville. During this search warrant a large number of CSAM files were located on Dwyer’s digital devices. Due to this development numerous digital devices were seized for further forensic examination. As a result of the search warrant Dwyer was taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on offenses related to the Child Pornography. Dwyer was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on January 29, 2025 and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Dwyer is scheduled for a bail review on Wednesday February 12, 2025 at Barnstable District Court.

The Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case, which remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division. If you have any information regarding this investigation you are encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Johnson at 774-487-6900 or [email protected].