Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief retiring after 48 years of service

CENTERVILLE – From COMM fire: The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department proudly recognizes Chief Byron Eldridge for his 48 years of unwavering dedication to the fire service

Chief Eldridge’s journey began in Wareham in 1977 at the young age of 17, and was later hired full-time in 1983. Shortly after, he moved to Cape Cod, joining the Mashpee Fire Department, before becoming a proud member of COMM Fire in 1985. Over the course of his 40-year tenure with our department, Chief Eldridge served in nearly every rank—firefighter, senior private, lieutenant, captain, deputy fire chief, and ultimately, our 8th Fire Chief. His leadership, institutional knowledge, and deep commitment to the fire service have left a lasting impact on both our department and community.

Beyond his official roles, Chief Eldridge dedicated himself to the betterment of the department in countless ways. He served as President of COMM Firefighters Local 2346 from 1989 to 1991 and played a pivotal role in shaping the fire department we know today. His expertise was instrumental in the design and construction of all three of our fire stations, as well as the development of many of our fire apparatus—ensuring the safety and efficiency of our operations for generations to come. To say Chief Eldridge helped build this department is an understatement. His influence is woven into the very fabric of COMM Fire, and his presence will be deeply missed.

On behalf of the entire COMM Fire family, past and present, please join us in extending our heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Chief Eldridge in his well-earned retirement. Thank you Chief, for your leadership, mentorship, and lifetime of service. You have truly left a legacy.

A formal Change of Command Ceremony will take place this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 AM at COMM Headquarters, 1875 Falmouth Road, Centerville. All are welcome to attend as we celebrate Chief Eldridge’s remarkable career and usher in the next chapter of leadership for COMM Fire.