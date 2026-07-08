Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department is celebrating 100 years of service



CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department (C-O-MM) is celebrating 100 years of service. C-O-MM invites you to come be part of this special milestone as they reflect on a century of dedication, commitment, and service.

The department looks forward to celebrating with the community, honoring their history, and recognizing those who have made it all possible.

The event will be held on July 11th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Osterville Village Library at 43 Wianno Avenue in Osterville. All are welcome