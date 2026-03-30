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Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters respond to smoke in nursing home

March 29, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) firefighters were called to the Cape Regency Rehabilitation & Health Care Center at 120 South Main Street shortly after 9:30 PM Sunday after reports of smoke in one of the rooms. Officials determined a faulty heater was to blame. No injuries were reported and residents were able to shelter in place. Further details were not immediately available.

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