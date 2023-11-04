You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Change your clocks, check your batteries

Change your clocks, check your batteries

November 4, 2023


CAPE COD – Daylight savings time ends Sunday morning at 2 AM. Clocks should be set back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Don’t forget to test the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 