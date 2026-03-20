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Child airlifted after suffering equestrian trauma in Sandwich

March 20, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

SANDWICH – A child was injured in an equestrian incident in Sandwich shortly before 4 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Meeting House Farm on Quaker Meetinghouse Road shortly before 4 PM Friday and transported the victim, reported to be about 12-years-old, to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

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