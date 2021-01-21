FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 9 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the junction of Route 28 and Route 151 (Nathan Ellis Highway). A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the child to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Child seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
January 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
