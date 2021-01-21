You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

Child seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

January 21, 2021



FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 9 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the junction of Route 28 and Route 151 (Nathan Ellis Highway). A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the child to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.

