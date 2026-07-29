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Child struck by car in Sandwich

July 29, 2026

SANDWICH – A child was struck and injured by a car in Sandwich about 6:45 PM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to a residence off Snake Pond Road. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The driver stayed on scene and Sandwich Police are investigating the incident.

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