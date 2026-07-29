SANDWICH – A child was struck and injured by a car in Sandwich about 6:45 PM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to a residence off Snake Pond Road. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The driver stayed on scene and Sandwich Police are investigating the incident.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child struck by car in Sandwich
Child struck by car in Sandwich
July 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich