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Child taken to hospital after near drowning in Sandwich

July 3, 2026

SANDWICH – A child reportedly nearly drowned in Sandwich. Rescuers responded residence off Cotuit Road shortly before 5:30 PM Friday. Bystanders performed CPR on the child who was reported conscious when EMTs arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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