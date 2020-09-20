You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire in Falmouth

Chimney fire in Falmouth

September 20, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to 51 Bourne Pond Road late Sunday afternoon. Crews arrived to find the house full of smoke. A fire in the fireplace was doused and the house ventilated. A ladder truck was called to scale the roof in order for firefighters to put a “chain” down the chimney to remove blockage. No injuries were reported.

