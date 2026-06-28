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Chimney fire prompts evacuation of Provincetown restaurant

June 28, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A chimney fire prompted the evacuation of Pepe’s Wharf Restaurant at 371 Commercial Street around 1:45 PM Sunday. Firefighters stretched a hose line and laddered the roof to reach the chimney and extinguish the fire. crews also had to open a wall to completely douse the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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