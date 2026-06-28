PROVINCETOWN – A chimney fire prompted the evacuation of Pepe’s Wharf Restaurant at 371 Commercial Street around 1:45 PM Sunday. Firefighters stretched a hose line and laddered the roof to reach the chimney and extinguish the fire. crews also had to open a wall to completely douse the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire prompts evacuation of Provincetown restaurant
Chimney fire prompts evacuation of Provincetown restaurant
June 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown