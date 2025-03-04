You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Citizens invited to meet with incarcerated individuals at Barnstable County Correctional Facility

Citizens invited to meet with incarcerated individuals at Barnstable County Correctional Facility

March 4, 2025


BOURNE – To build knowledge from the power of human connection, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is proud to present The Frederick Douglass Project for Justice.

The project brings community members together with incarcerated individuals to talk and learn from each other during structured conversations. It fosters learning and ignites a mutual transformation that enriches lives and reshapes our broader community.

To sign up to participate in a session, please click here: https://www.douglassproject.org/visitation-participation.

