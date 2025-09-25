You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Civilian evaluated after crash involving Mass State Police cruiser

Civilian evaluated after crash involving Mass State Police cruiser

September 25, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – A Mass State Police cruiser and a passenger vehicle collided on Route 6 about 4:50 PM Thursday. The crash happened about 2 miles west of Route 132. One civilian was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

