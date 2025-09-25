WEST BARNSTABLE – A Mass State Police cruiser and a passenger vehicle collided on Route 6 about 4:50 PM Thursday. The crash happened about 2 miles west of Route 132. One civilian was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Civilian evaluated after crash involving Mass State Police cruiser
September 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
